F train service crippled in Brooklyn after 2nd subway derailment in week

The subway system is dealing with another derailment Wednesday, according to the city, one that is wreaking havoc on service in Brooklyn.

NYCT Subway posted on X that F train service was severely disrupted across the board, especially in that borough, after the incident on the elevated track near West 8th St-NY Aquarium.

Transit sources say one car of the northbound F train derailed between the Neptune and 8th Street stations around 12:20 p.m. They say there are no known reports of injuries. Thirty-seven people were still on the train by 1:45 p.m.

NYCEM is responding to a derailment incident on an elevated F train on Neptune Avenue. Emergency personnel are on scene including the MTA Subway derailment team. FDNY will use two trains to remove 37 passengers still on the train. https://t.co/jpj1T6zdOO — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 10, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the derailment, or how many passengers were impacted in total. Expect major service disruptions through the evening.

New York City Transit and MTA officials are headed to the scene. The Office of Emergency Management is assisting, as is the NYPD.

We are on scene at the train derailment near the W 8 St-NY Aquarium Station with NYPD Chief of Transit Kemper and MTA emergency crews as we assist passengers.



At this time, there is no ‌F‌ train service between Kings Hwy and Coney Island. pic.twitter.com/sDqYb8jwGH — NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) January 10, 2024

The Brooklyn incident comes less than a week after a minor collision between trains led to a derailment on the Upper West Side -- and commuter headaches for days. Twenty-six people suffered minor injuries in that Jan. 4 case. The NTSB is investigating.

The NTSB is expected to be in New York on Friday morning to investigate a subway train derailment on the Upper West Side.

Major F train changes Wednesday

F train service between Kings Highway and Coney Island is suspended. Service between Kings Highway and Church Avenue is extremely limited, officials say.

The MTA advises these alternatives.

For service to/from Coney Island-Stillwell Av , use the DNQ trains.

, use the DNQ trains. For service to/from W 8 St-NY Aquarium , use the Q train.

, use the Q train. For service to//from Neptune Av , use the B68 bus.

, use the bus. For service to/from Avenue U , use the B3 bus.

, use the bus. For service to/from Kings Hwy, use B82 bus.

