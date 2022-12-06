Suspected NYC Gunman in Custody in Deadly Monday Spree, Officials Say

Authorities have a man in custody in connection with a series of New York City shootings that killed two people and wounded a third in less than 16 hours a day ago, two officials with direct knowledge of the case said Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear where or how suspect Sundance Oliver was apprehended. Police had released a photo of him in the aftermath of Monday's shootings, warning the public to consider him armed and extremely dangerous.

Cops believe he is responsible for three shootings; the two people he allegedly murdered were associates of his, while the third victim appears to have been an innocent bystander in an attack on yet another associate.

According to police

The first shooting around 9:30 a.m. Monday started as a robbery at a playground outside NYCHA's Kingsborough Houses near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. A man robbed a 39-year-old woman of her phone and jacket, and as she ran away from the gunman, he pulled out the firearm and shot at her.

The bullet missed the woman but struck a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair at a bus stop a half a block away, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital after the bullet hit him in the leg, and he is expected to survive.

After the shooting, police sources said that the suspect, later identified as Oliver, was known to law enforcement and lived nearby. He also knows the woman he had allegedly robbed, and it wasn't a random act of violence.

After taking off from that scene, police said the same suspect shot and killed a man in Lower Manhattan just a few hours later. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and leg around 3 p.m. at another NYCHA complex, the Smith Houses on St. James Place.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The third shooting happened just before midnight in the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn. A woman was shot in the chest and later died at a hospital.

Law enforcement sources said that Oliver has a criminal history involving weapons, robberies and guns.

No details on possible charges against him were immediately available early Tuesday, nor was it clear if he had retained an attorney.