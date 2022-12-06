Massive NYC Manhunt Underway for Suspect in 3 Shootings Monday, 2 Fatal

A massive manhunt is underway in New York City Tuesday morning for a man who cops say shot three different people across the city in less than 16 hours, killing two of them.

The suspect, Sundance Oliver, is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The first shooting around 9:30 a.m. Monday started as a robbery at a playground outside NYCHA's Kingsborough Houses near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. A man robbed a 39-year-old woman of her phone and jacket, and as she ran away from the gunman, he pulled out the firearm and shot at her.

The bullet missed the woman but struck the 96-year-old man in a wheelchair at a bus stop a half a block away, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital after the bullet hit him in the leg, and he is expected to survive.

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a bullet meant for someone else as he was at a Brooklyn bus stop, police said. NBC New York's Rana Novini reports.

After the shooting, police sources said that the suspect, later identified as Oliver, was known to law enforcement and lived nearby. He also knows the woman he had allegedly robbed, and it wasn't a random act of violence.

After taking off from that scene, police said the same suspect shot and killed a man in Lower Manhattan just a few hours later. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and leg around 3 p.m. at another NYCHA complex, the Smith Houses on St. James Place.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Oliver again ran off from the scene. He was described as wearing blue pants and a green sweater.

🚨WANTED in connection with a HOMICIDE in the @NYPD5Pct and a non-fatal shooting in the @NYPD77Pct that both occurred earlier today: Have you seen Sundance Oliver? He is considered armed and dangerous. Any information? Call 911 & DM @NYPDTips or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/m1WlWVgWuI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2022

The third shooting happened just before midnight in the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn. A woman was shot in the chest and later died at a hospital.

Law enforcement sources said that Oliver has a criminal history involving weapons, robberies and guns.

No arrests have yet been made in regards to the shootings, and police are searching for Oliver, the suspected gunman. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact police.