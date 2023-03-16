Jarring Video Shows Gunman Cross Street to Kill NYC Teen in Broad Daylight

Cops are looking for a man in black with a black face mask seen on camera gunning down a 17-year-old on a Brooklyn sidewalk in broad daylight a day ago, killing him with a shot to the chest, authorities say.

The NYPD identified the victim in the 5 p.m. Wednesday shooting as Graig Bassett. Bassett lived less than a mile from the Saratoga scene where he was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

There was no immediate word on whether the two may have known each other or what sparked the shooting.

Police released jarring footage of the shooting. It shows the gunman walking across the street, weaving between cars until he gets up on the sidewalk. He looks at someone, pulls up his gun, aims and fires -- then runs off.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information on the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.