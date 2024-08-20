Brooklyn school to be renamed in honor of fallen NYPD Det. Rafael Ramos

What to Know P.S. 54 in Bed-Stuy will be renamed "P.S. 54 The Detective Rafael Ramos School The Magnet School for Environmental Science, Technology and Community Wellness."

Officers Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in their patrol car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2014 when they were were each shot in the head.

A fallen NYPD detective is set to receive a special honor in Brooklyn next month, when a school will be renamed after him.

P.S. 54 in Bed-Stuy will be renamed "P.S. 54 The Detective Rafael Ramos School The Magnet School for Environmental Science, Technology and Community Wellness."

The ceremony to rename the school will take place Sept. 13.

Officers Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in their patrol car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2014 when they were were each shot in the head by Ismaaiyl Brinsley, a man who, then-NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, said made "very anti-police statements" on social media hours before firing on the officers and running into a nearby subway station, where he took his own life.

"Both officers paid the ultimate sacrifice today while protecting the communities they serve," Bratton said at the time.

At the time of their death, Liu and Ramos were the first NYPD officers to be fatally shot in the line of duty since December 2011, when veteran cop Peter Figoski was gunned down by Lamont Pride while he was responding to a break-in call in Brooklyn.

Ramos and Liu were both working in a special patrol doing crime reduction in the Brooklyn neighborhood when they were killed, Bratton said.

Liu was a seven-year veteran with the NYPD and had gotten married two months ago. Ramos joined the force in 2012 and celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife and teenage son the same month he was killed.

P.S. 331 in Dyker Heights was previously renamed for Liu becoming the "Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship," becoming the first school in Brooklyn named after an Asian-American and the second in New York City.