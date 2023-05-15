Brooklyn

Parking Garage Fire Devours 8 Vehicles in Brooklyn

No injuries were immediately reported, but it was a dramatic scene, video showed

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

More than a half-dozen vehicles were believed destroyed in a fire that overtook a parking garage in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities say.

Fire officials say they got the call about eight cars ablaze on the top floor of a two-story East New York parking garage just after 2:15 a.m. The fire was out within about 90 minutes.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynFDNYfireeast new york
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us