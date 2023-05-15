Parking Garage Fire Devours 8 Vehicles in Brooklyn

More than a half-dozen vehicles were believed destroyed in a fire that overtook a parking garage in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities say.
Fire officials say they got the call about eight cars ablaze on the top floor of a two-story East New York parking garage just after 2:15 a.m. The fire was out within about 90 minutes.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
