Parking Garage Fire Devours 8 Vehicles in Brooklyn

More than a half-dozen vehicles were believed destroyed in a fire that overtook a parking garage in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities say.

Fire officials say they got the call about eight cars ablaze on the top floor of a two-story East New York parking garage just after 2:15 a.m. The fire was out within about 90 minutes.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.