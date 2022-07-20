Brooklyn Night Market Kicks Off at Industry City Next Week

Calling all foodies to Brooklyn: The Brooklyn Night Market is back at Industry City this month.

This month’s event is on July 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s free to attend, but you should probably RSVP to save your spot. Each ticket will count for one entry for their merch/food giveaway.

Guests can enjoy the food and tasty treats, as well as arts and culture crafts from more than 40 local vendors.

Brooklyn Night Market occurs on the last Monday of each month and will run until September.

It takes place at Industry City compound in Sunset Park on 36th St, between 2nd and 3rd Avenue.

