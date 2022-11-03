NYC Man Sentenced to 22 Years to Life in Prison for Violent Assault on 60-Year-Old

What to Know A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for robbing and stabbing a 60-year-old man outside a NYCHA development in a violent assault in 2020, prosecutors announced.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Maurice Johnson, 38 and from Red Hook, was sentenced after being convicted in September for the attack that left the victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and a broken leg.

The Johnson, who was deemed a mandatory persistent violent felon, was convicted of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery on Sept. 15, following a jury trial.

Gonzalez said that, according to the evidence, on Sept. 14, 2020, at about 10:40 p.m., the Johnson approached the victim at a Citi Bike station on Columbia Street, which is part of the Red Hook Houses, and demanded his valuables at knifepoint.

Allegedly, Johnson then punched the 60-year-old man causing him to fall and break his leg, and went on to to rip a chain off the his neck before stabbing him multiple times in the face and torso as the victim lay helplessly on the ground. Johnson also stole items from the victim’s wallet before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

The 60-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds on his face, neck, and body, as well as a broken leg.

After an extensive video canvas, Johnson was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, at a nearby shelter, where officers found clothing that he was allegedly wearing at the time of the robbery.

"Today’s sentence holds the perpetrator of this senseless and brutal attack responsible and ensures he will not be able to victimize others in our communities," Gonzalez said in a statement.