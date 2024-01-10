hate crime

Brooklyn man arrested on handful of hate crime charges in rock attack

By NBC New York Staff

A man from Brooklyn has been arrested on hate crime charges months after police say he hurled a rock at a man.

The search for 23-year-old Mohamed Habachi started after the Nov. 22 attack in Williamsburg. Police say Habachi is the man seen on video hurling a rock from his bicycle near Montrose Avenue and Broadway.

The rock struck a 45-year-old Orthodox man, striking him in the leg and leaving a laceration, the New York Daily News reported. His attacker also allegedly yelled "Free Palestine."

The NYPD obtained and released surveillance video and images of the alleged attacker back on Dec. 10, hoping to get public help identifying the unknown assailant.

Habachi was picked up by police on Tuesday morning. The NYPD says he faces almost half a dozen charges, including assault as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.

Attorney information for the 23-year-old was not immediately known.

