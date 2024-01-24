Brooklyn

Body parts found in sealed-up Brooklyn freezer

By Myles Miller

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

Body parts were discovered in a Brooklyn freezer, earlier this week, and evidence indicates they had been there for some time, according to the NYPD.

Police found the decomposing remains in a Nostrand Avenue fridge on Monday following a Crime Stoppers tip.

They say the freezer had been deliberately sealed.

Authorities are working to identify the victim and the circumstances of the person's death.

No other details were immediately available.

