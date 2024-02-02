1 dead in Brooklyn wall collapse

Authorities are responding to a report of a deadly wall collapse in Brooklyn, officials say.

The collapse on 50th Street between 12th and 13th avenues in Borough Park was reported shortly after noon.

A partial stop work order exists for the property, according to Department of Buildings records.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a large emergency presence at the scene, as well as many onlookers.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.