Brooklyn

1 dead in Brooklyn wall collapse

By Myles Miller and NBC New York Staff

citizen app bk collapse
Citizen app

Authorities are responding to a report of a deadly wall collapse in Brooklyn, officials say.

The collapse on 50th Street between 12th and 13th avenues in Borough Park was reported shortly after noon.

A partial stop work order exists for the property, according to Department of Buildings records.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a large emergency presence at the scene, as well as many onlookers.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynemergency
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us