Brooklyn church catches fire on Easter Sunday

A fire interrupted Easter services at a Brooklyn church on Sunday, triggering a massive FDNY response.

The 4-alarm fire broke out before 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Rosary Pompeii Church in Bushwick. Crews shut down Seigel Street while they continued fighting the fire into the afternoon.

At least five people were being treated for injuries sustained in the fire, the FDNY posted on X. All the injuries were said to be minor.

Witnesses said there were people inside the church when the fire broke out celebrating the Easter holiday. The last mass time listed on the church's website for Sunday is 1 p.m.

FDNY units are currently operating at the scene of a 4-alarm fire at 225 Seigel Street in Brooklyn. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/o8Y0PYSSXd — FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2024

This story is developing.