Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces 2023 ‘Movies With a View' film series

Returning for its 23rd season, "Movies With A View" will air "We Are Family" themed films across eight consecutive Thursday evenings in July and August.

Presented by the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, the film series will be screened at the Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

This year, the film series boasts a wide range of movies celebrating family and relationships in all its diverse forms. The lawns will open at 6 p.m. and space is available on a first come, first serve basis. The films themselves will begin at sunset.

In addition to the free screening, guests can expect to enjoy a special DJ courtesy of Brooklyn Radio, BAM film-curated short films, and views overlooking the river.

You can check out the "Movies With A View" line-up below: