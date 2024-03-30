Bronx

Toddler grazed by bullet in daytime Bronx shooting: police

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

A 2-year-old toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in the Bronx in a brazen display of gun violence, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the Fordham Heights neighborhood near Grand Concourse and East Fordham Road, according to the NYPD.

The young child was grazed by a bullet and was expected to survive. The child was admitted to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police were searching for a male suspect wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, last seen running down Creston Avenue toward St. James Park.

This story is developing.

