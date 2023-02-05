Bronx Police Shoot Man Allegedly Armed With Gun

A man allegedly armed with a gun and wanted in connection to a reported assault in the Bronx was shot and critically wounded by NYPD officers Sunday afternoon, top brass said.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said a group of officers initially engaged the suspect after a woman approached the uniformed members around 2:20 p.m. reporting an attack from an unknown assailant in the Concourse section.

The situation escalated further when the man allegedly refused officer commands to stop, and eventually displayed a firearm and pointed the weapon in the direction of a passerby, Chell said. Again, commands from officers are ignored.

Around 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, the chief said the suspect pointed the gun at his own head, then "rapidly turns on our officers." Four officers engaged with the suspect then fired, striking him several times.

Special Agents with ATF NY are on scene in the Bronx and assisting with our partners @NYPDnews with an ongoing investigation. Follow @NYPDnews for any updates. https://t.co/eIKtkQMMpz pic.twitter.com/hZ1AdV6BoR — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) February 5, 2023

Chell said the officers rendered aid to the injured man, 49, before he was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.