Bronx Man Needs Brain Surgery Following Random Beating With Cobblestone: Police

A Bronx man has to undergo brain surgery after he was hit in the head with a cobblestone while he was on his way home from the store, according to police.

The NYPD says a man followed the 28-year-old victim for two blocks near Brook Avenue on Wednesday, June 9, before putting on a mask and striking the victim in the back of the head with a cobblestone. The suspect then stomped on the victim's head and back before hitting him again with another piece of rock.

A woman who later walked by the area saw the man lying there and called 911. The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital and doctors will need to perform brain surgery due to severe head trauma, according to police.

It's unclear if the victim knew the attacker, who has not been identified or arrested, but police say the violence was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).