Bronx Highway Sign Typo Sparks Borough Prez Twitter Rap Beef

The NYC Department of Transportation apparently put up a new Bronx highway sign with Queens BP Donovan Richards listed instead of Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson

It's the battle of boroughs between Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, left, and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, right, over which is the true birthplace of hip hop in a light hearted Twitter exchange.
It's been a rough month for the Bronx, and now the Department of Transportation can't even get the highway signs right.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson tweeted a picture Wednesday of a newly installed highway sign that reads "Welcome to the Bronx" and below that "Boro Pres Donovan Richards."

Donovan Richards is the Queens borough president.

"I know it’s been a rough couple of weeks in the Bronx, but y’all didn’t have to get rid of me already @NYC_DOT We’re trying!" Gibson tweeted.

The sign was already replaced Wednesday morning, the DOT confirmed. But Richards, naturally, had to have a little fun with it.

"Being the BP of by far the best borough in NYC comes with an understanding that everyone always has #Queens on their mind. It’s natural. But the Bronx and @bronxbp@Vanessalgibson deserve their due as well so I’ll happily cede this space and work with DOT to ensure that happens," Richards tweeted in reply.

Gibson, having a rough day already, had to answer back.

"Sorry I’m late to the chat. I was too busy being the BP that represents the best borough and the REAL birthplace of Hip-Hop. What did I miss?" she tweeted, including a GIF of Beyonce confidently strutting into the room.

Richards didn't take that laying down.

"The Bronx might be the birthplace of hip-hop, @bronxbp, but we all know #Queens perfected it. Nas, LL Cool J, A Tribe Called Quest, shall we go on?" he replied, adding a photo arm-in-arm with Nas.

It did not end there.

"Hm… @fatjoe and @RealRemyMa might have to disagree. Also, last time I checked the @uhhmuseum was going to be where? #JustSaying All love to all of our hip-hop legends though," Gibson replied, along with a photo posed with a coterie of famed rappers.

