Deli patron browsing chips shot dead in botched NYC robbery attempt

A Manhattan man trying to buy a snack is dead following an attempted deli robbery in the Bronx's East Tremont neighborhood.

According to the NYPD, the victim, who cops identified as Stefon Barnes, was in Gourmet Deli on East Tremont Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday when a stranger approached another man and reached for his pocket. The altercation escalated. As it turned physical, a gun went off.

Barnes, a 29-year-old who had been looking at the array of chips, was hit in the right thigh. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Friends described it as an incredibly unfortunate "wrong place, wrong time" situation. Some say Barnes tried to intervene in the fight between the gunman and the other patron and saved more than a dozen lives in the process.

A candlelit memorial grew outside the deli Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.