Brace for gridlock: President Biden returns to NYC for Monday campaign stop

Be ready for some presidential-sized gridlock in Manhattan on Monday.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New York City throughout the afternoon for what his White House schedule calls a campaign meeting.

He was just in the city earlier this month for a number of campaign events, which tied up traffic and prompted some protests in the city.

The president will fly into JFK before making his way into Manhattan around 2 p.m., and is expected to depart for D.C. around 7 p.m. Here's a rundown of his schedule:

12:45 p.m.: Biden departs Joint Base Andrews.

1:40 p.m.: Biden arrives in Queens at JFK Airport, then departs for city.

2:10 p.m. Biden arrives on Wall Street.

2:45 p.m.: Biden attends campaign meeting

6:30 p.m.: Biden departs Manhattan for JFK Airport.

7:00 p.m.: Biden departs JFK Airport headed for JBA.

Biden's visit comes almost three weeks after his last trip into the city. Blocks of interlocking bicycle racks cleared the roads for Biden's motorcade as he packed in three fundraisers in four hours.

For all those Manhattan residents stuck lining the closed streets, Biden has plans to come back to New York for a bigger splash on March 28. He'll team up for another fundraiser in the city with former Democratic presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.