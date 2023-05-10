‘Botbar' Will Bring Robot Barista to Brooklyn

First we learn that AI is going to start taking over fast-food drive-thrus, and now your next cup of coffee could be brewed by a bot.

The future of coffee is coming to Brooklyn, and it includes a robotic barista.

"Botbar Coffee" has put up signage on a building on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, and is expected to open in the next couple of weeks, though a specific date was not known.

According to Botbar’s website, customers will place their orders and pay using a touch screen. Then a two-armed robotic barista will serve it up.

On the bright side, at least it should eliminate the chances of a barista spelling your name so very, very wrong on the cup.