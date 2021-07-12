Body of Long Island Woman Found in Rubbles of Florida Condo, Family Confirms

A Long Island woman who relocated to Florida has been confirmed dead in the condo building collapsed that has claimed at least 89 other lives as of Sunday, her family confirmed.

The body of Judy Spiegel, who once lived in Plainview, was found on July 9, according to her daughter who described learning the news as "one of the hardest days of our lives." The 66-year-old was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was living on the sixth floor of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, when the structure suddenly collapsed more than two weeks ago.

"While this was the absolute worst news in the world, we are happy that we have been reunited," Spiegel's daughter, Rachel, said in a Facebook post thanking first responders for recovering her mother's body as well as friends who supported her and her two brothers, Michael and Josh, for the past 18 days.

"We are so proud to be her kids and we will pass on all the amazing lessons she taught us. Her spirit will continue to live on in all of us," her post read.

Another Long Island native, Brad Cohen, is still among at least 31 people who are missing. His brother Gary was found Thursday, and Brad's two children are begging rescuers to search a similar grid line to find their father.