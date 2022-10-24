Body in NYC Driveway Dump Case Identified

The woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island last week has been identified -- and a 56-year-old man who lives at the address where she was found now faces charges.

The NYPD identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old Lahuma Payton of Staten Island. Arrested in the case is Glen Brancato, though he is charged only with human corpse concealment, evidence tampering and obstruction.

Authorities have yet to release a cause of death for Payton. Police said she was found only partially clothed with a blanket wrapped around her.

Her body was found shortly before 6 a.m. Friday when someone reported the grisly find on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond. The landlord of the building said he didn't recognize the woman, but claimed his security cameras captured video of two men coming from one of the apartments while carrying a large bin. They run off when they see someone on the street, leaving the bin in the driveway, the landlord said. It wasn't clear if Brancato was one of those men.

The landlord said he had been trying to evict one of the two in the video over his associates.

The investigation is ongoing.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene early Friday.