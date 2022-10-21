Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin, Cops Say

A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in a Staten Island driveway early Friday, authorities say.
Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m.
Citizen app video showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene through the morning.
The woman hasn't been identified. It wasn't clear how long she may have been in the bin -- or who alerted cops.
The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright NBC New York