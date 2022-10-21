Staten Island

Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin, Cops Say

Few details were immediately available. Here's what we know so far

By Myles Miller

Citizen app

A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in a Staten Island driveway early Friday, authorities say.

Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m.

Citizen app video showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene through the morning.

The woman hasn't been identified. It wasn't clear how long she may have been in the bin -- or who alerted cops.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten IslandCRIME STOPPERS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us