Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin, Cops Say

A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in a Staten Island driveway early Friday, authorities say.

Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m.

Citizen app video showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene through the morning.

The woman hasn't been identified. It wasn't clear how long she may have been in the bin -- or who alerted cops.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

No other details were immediately available.