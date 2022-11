A 33-year-old man was found dead in a freezer at the Brooklyn shop where he worked early Thursday, authorities say.

A coworker discovered the victim in the walk-in freezer at Beigel's Bakery on Avenue D in East Flatbush shortly before 9 a.m., police said. His name has not been released.

Police say there were no apparent signs of trauma on the victim. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how and when he died.

The investigation is ongoing.