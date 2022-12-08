Manhattan

Body Found at West 4th Street Subway Station

It may have been there awhile

By NBC New York Staff

West 4th Street Subway Station in New York City
Getty Images

A dead man was found between two tracks under a stairwell ramp in a bustling West Village subway hub early Thursday.

Cops say the man, whose age and identity remain unclear at this time, had apparent stab or slash wounds to his torso when MTA workers doing a track inspection shortly after midnight discovered him in the area off the platform.

It's not clear how long the man may have been there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how and when the man died, and who he was.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

