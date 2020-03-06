Bronx

Bizarre McDonald’s Coffee Pot Fight Leaves Man Clinging to Life, Manager in Custody

By Ken Buffa

A man is fighting for his life Friday after an altercation with a manager at a Bronx McDonald's left him with severe wounds from a flung coffee pot.

The NYPD said the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boston Road restaurant, when a man in his 30s got into an argument with the manager.

The conflict escalated to the point the man allegedly tried to crawl through the drive-thru window -- which prompted the manager to throw a coffee pot at him.

The pot hit the window frame, police said, shattering. A shard of glass from the shattered pot caused a deep and serious neck wound.

The man was rushed to St. Barnabas, and the McDonald's manager was taken into custody. Charges are pending as of Friday morning.

