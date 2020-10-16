Big Apple Ranks as Third Rattiest City in Country, Study Reveals

What to Know A recent study conducted by Orkin set out to determine which United States cities have it worse as far as rats are concerned.

There are some things that go hand in hand with living in a big city like long lines, crowded streets, exorbitant rents and even some pests, including rats.

Although some rodents have had their 15 minutes of fame (here's looking at you Pizza Rat, Henny Rat and Flood Rat), they can be a major issue in some cities. A recent study conducted by Orkin, a company that provides pest control services, set out to determine which United States cities have it worse as far as rats are concerned.

It turns out -- to the surprise of very few -- that New York City ranks among the Top 10 Rattiest Cities. Specifically, the Big Apple comes in at No. 3 on the list.

Meanwhile, for the sixth consecutive time, the Windy City takes the top spot, followed by Los Angeles. New to the Top 10 this year is Baltimore, taking the eighth spot, and moving into the Top 20 is San Diego, rising 13 spots to secure the No. 19 ranking.

The visibility of rodents has increased this year, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike, the study reveals. According to Orkin, the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. "Without food waste to consume, these pests have allegedly been seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior," the pest control company said, adding that rodents have become so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Rodent Control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses.

