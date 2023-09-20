Biden to fast-track migrant work authorizations for Venezuelan migrants, officials say

President Joe Biden plans to announce Wednesday night that he will grant temporary protected status to Venezuelans who arrived in the country prior to July 2023, according to New York officials briefed on the president's plans.

The news comes as NYC grapples with feeding and sheltering more than 60,000 migrants, most of whom are ineligible to work under current federal law for at least 180 days after filing an application for asylum. Officials say roughly 40% of migrants who have arrived from last year are from Venezuela.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have been pressing Biden to use his executive authority to intervene and grant access to TPS, which would not subject migrants to the 180-day waiting period. The Biden administration is also planning to expedite work authorizations so that they will be processed in 30 days, according to the officials.

The announcement explains why Hochul was tight-lipped on Wednesday when asked for specifics on her private conversation with Biden on Tuesday night, according to a source in her administration who says the governor was aware this was coming.

The New York State Department of Labor already has a plan to connect work eligible migrants with work opportunities so that there will be jobs lined up when the works papers arrive, according to a state government source.