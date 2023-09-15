Hillary Clinton presses Biden administration to do more about NYC migrant crisis

What to Know Hillary Clinton has been pushing the Biden administration to do more to help New York City manage its migrant crisis.

Hillary Clinton has been pushing the Biden administration to do more to help New York City manage its migrant crisis.

Clinton is "doing what she can to persuade the administration" to help the city manage the influx of 100,000 migrants, including taking steps to allow for work authorizations, an official familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Clinton confirmed her involvement as an advocate for NYC. Clinton is a former U.S. senator for New York and worked as Secretary of State in the Obama Administration when Biden was Vice President.

Two sources familiar with Clinton’s advocacy say that she agrees with Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who have voiced frustration with what they have said is a lack of help from the White House and Congress with migrants — even though immigration is a federal issue.

New York officials have said some in the Biden Administration believe New York’s "right to shelter law" serves as a magnet for migrants to travel to the city, and they want the city to reform that policy before offering additional assistance. But a spokesman for the Biden White House denied that saying, "any assertion that the Administration will not help the city or state of New York until the right to shelter law is repealed or modified is patently inaccurate."

A White House spokesman did not respond to requests for comment about Clinton’s advocacy for the city.

President Biden is set to come to New York next week for the United Nations General Assembly and to host and raise money at four separate fundraisers for his campaign.

Numerous Democratic leaders in New York and numerous party fundraisers continue to voice concerns behind the scenes about Biden's handling – or mishandling – of the migrant crisis. Several political insiders say the optics of Clinton and Biden not being in sync on the migrants issue could be problematic for Biden.