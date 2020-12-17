Bandits Make Off With $100,000 in Brazen NYC Jewelry Heist

Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a New York City jewelry store of merchandise worth more than $100,000.

The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, the NYPD said Thursday. Surveillance video released by police shows the two suspects walking around the store wearing face masks.

At one point, one of the men goes behind the counter and grabs seven pieces of jewelry from a wall display as a store employee is seen with his hands up. The other suspect then pistol-whips that 58-year-old employee in the head, according to police and security footage. The two suspects then ran off.

The employee was taken to the hospital with a cut on the back of his head. He was expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.