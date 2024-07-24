‘Back to Hogwarts' Harry Potter celebration set for Grand Central Terminal

Wizards, it's time to prepare for your trip on the Hogwarts Express to head back to school.

The popular global fan celebration, known as 'Back to Hogwarts' is coming to the U.S. for the first time and will take place with a pop-up experience at Grand Central Terminal.

The experience will happen from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 in the Vanderbilt Hall, at the entrance to the Terminal near 42nd Street and Park Avenue. The best part is it's free to attend for wizards and muggles.

At the 'Back to Hogwarts' pop-up, Harry Potter fans will see magical performances, participate in LEGO-building activities, enjoy an interactive quidditch experience, and be able to toast with Butterbeer from the Harry Potter New York store.

On Sept. 1 at 11 a.m., there will be a live, hosted countdown moment, but you'll need a free ticket to attend. Details on how to register have not been released.

Some theatres around the country will screen the Harry Potter films in honor of the special time of year.

Back to Hogwarts has been a popular celebration for years around the world, especially in the United Kingdom at the famed Kings Cross station in London, but this is the first time an official celebration and pop-up experience will be held in the United States.

If you can't make the celebrations in person, you can watch them on the official Harry Potter YouTube channel.