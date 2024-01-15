Audi stolen on Long Island while woman was asleep in the backseat

A man stole a car from a Long Island shopping center without realizing a woman was asleep in the backseat, according to Nassau County police.

Police said a 2019 Audi Q7 was stolen Saturday night from a shopping center at 417 S. Oyster Bay Road while a 48-year-old woman was asleep in the backseat.

The woman's husband and another man had parked in the parking lot for The French Workshop bakery and had gone inside leaving the car idling. At that point, a man got in the Audi and started to drive away waking the woman in the backseat only once the car started using its brakes, police said.

The thief noticed the woman in the rear seat, displayed a knife and demanded she exit the car, according to police.

Police said the woman got out of the car, which left the area heading north on S. Oyster Bay Road.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.