At NYC Hospital Where 13 Died, Virus Testing Line Stretches Down the Block by Sunrise

Coronavirus killed 13 people in one day at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, and the line to get tested Thursday was already down the block before sunrise.

The hospital's spokesperson says the number of deaths over just 24 hours is "consistent with the number of ICU patients being treated there."

"Elmhurst is at the center of this crisis, and it's the number one priority of our public hospital system right now. The frontline staff are going above and beyond in this crisis, and we continue surging supplies and personnel to this critical facility to keep pace with the crisis," NYC Health + Hospitals spokesperson Christopher Miller told NBC News.

NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez tweeted a video of the line Thursday, showing what appeared to be at least 20 people waiting in a queue that looked a full city block long by 6:45 a.m.

The line for COVID-19 testing is already stretching outside Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.



It’s not even 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/0Ajmnrh0Zx — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) March 26, 2020

New York City's death toll rose 110% from Tuesday morning to Wednesday night. The city is now responsible for roughly 30% of all U.S. cases of the disease and about 25% of all U.S. deaths.