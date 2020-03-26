Coronavirus

At NYC Hospital Where 13 Died, Virus Testing Line Stretches Down the Block by Sunrise

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coronavirus killed 13 people in one day at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, and the line to get tested Thursday was already down the block before sunrise.

The hospital's spokesperson says the number of deaths over just 24 hours is "consistent with the number of ICU patients being treated there."

"Elmhurst is at the center of this crisis, and it's the number one priority of our public hospital system right now. The frontline staff are going above and beyond in this crisis, and we continue surging supplies and personnel to this critical facility to keep pace with the crisis," NYC Health + Hospitals spokesperson Christopher Miller told NBC News.

NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez tweeted a video of the line Thursday, showing what appeared to be at least 20 people waiting in a queue that looked a full city block long by 6:45 a.m.

New York City's death toll rose 110% from Tuesday morning to Wednesday night. The city is now responsible for roughly 30% of all U.S. cases of the disease and about 25% of all U.S. deaths.

Coronavirus 31 mins ago

NYC Death Toll Spikes 110% in 36 Hours; Supply-Starved Nurses Seen Wearing Trash Bags for Gowns

GOOD NEWS 2 hours ago

‘This Is Why We Do It’: NJ Nurse Shares Photo of Man Who Thanked ER Staff for Saving His Wife

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us