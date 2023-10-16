At least 3 dead, 3 others severely injured in jarring Jersey City crash: Officials

At least three people are dead and three others suffered severe injuries in a Jersey City crash that left one of the vehicles nearly flattened and on its side, according to law enforcement.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Paterson Plank Road near Congress Street, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Video showed the extent of the damage, with a smaller sedan left completely destroyed and up against a wall in a vertical position. The other vehicle, an SUV, was in the middle of the street with its front end completely mangled and crushed, its doors wide open.

The county prosecutor's office said at least three people died in the crash, while three more were badly injured and were rushed to the hospital.

Members of the Jersey City Fire Department came to assist first responders on-scene, helping to extricate passengers and looking for any additional patients who might have been hurt in the crash.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation unit is looking into the details of the heavy crash.