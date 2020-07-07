Crime and Courts

NYC Violence

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of College-Bound Bronx Teen and Basketball Star

The victim, who excelled both on the court and in the classroom, was set to attend St. John's University in the fall before he was shot and killed, part of the city's spike in gun violence over the past several weeks

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for gunning down a 17-year-old high-school basketball star and academic standout from the Bronx who had graduated just days prior to being fatally shot.

Nahjim Luke was arrested Monday morning in the shooting death of Brandon Hendricks, police said, and the 22-year-old Fordham Heights resident faces murder, manslaughter and weapons possession charges. An attorney for Luke was not immediately made clear.

Hendricks became another victim of the surging gun violence in New York City on Sunday, June 28. Moments before midnight that night, NYPD officers responded to a shooting on Davidson Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx. They discovered one victim, Hendricks, with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at Saint Barnabas Hospital early the next day.

Hendricks graduated from James Monroe High School in June, just days before he was killed. He was a point guard for the Eagles, helping them to the playoffs this season before COVID-19 interrupted athletics programs. His social media accounts evidenced a deep love for the game, with his Twitter account full of highlight videos and reports of peers going on to college offers.

Hendricks, who a senior NYPD official said had never had any interactions with the police in his young life, was due to attend Saint John's in the fall. His family and friends were left reeling after his death, and left to wonder who those bullets were intended for.

Hendricks' coach took to Instagram shortly after his death to remember Hendricks as both an athletic and academic leader.

RIP Diddy ❤️ I have so many fond memories of the short time that I spent with Brandon while he was with us on this Earth. He was a charismatic, humble young man. He listened and respected everyone. He was an awesome team mate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity. I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him. He was a remarkable basketball player. Incredible handle and quickness. He was our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons. Just graduated from HS two days ago. His whole life ahead of him...why did he have to be taken from us so soon? I have so many special memories of Brandon that I’ll treasure for ever. Many of them on the court during our countless hours of practice. Many of them in the games. Win or lose we could always count on him to fight and give his best. Some of my fondest memories of Brandon was not on the court but in my Geometry class. Brandon was so inquisitive and intelligent. His questions, thoughtfulness and summaries always moved the class forward. He would bounce around the class helping his classmate until they got it. His effort in class was equal to his effort on the court...why was he taken away so soon? What can we do as a community and a society to prevent our Princes from killing each other so senselessly? I’m pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon’s life were not meant for him. He wasn’t that kind of a kid. But those bullets should not have been meant for anyone. We need to find a way to get our young brothers to value not just the lives of others, but to value their lives. Two lives were lost last night. Two families will be devastated, and our hearts will be eternally broken. The senseless violence has to stop. We’ve lost a special part of our family. RIP Brandon. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Coach Thompson

"I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him. He was a remarkable basketball player. Incredible handle and quickness. He was our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons," head coach Nigel Thompson wrote. "I'm pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon's life were not meant for him. He wasn't that kind of kid. But those bullets should not have been meant for anyone."

But Hendricks wasn't just a basketball player — Thompson said the young man excelled in Thompson's geometry class as well.

"His effort in class was equal to his effort on the court...why was he taken away so soon?"

Hendricks' death is part of a deeply troubling surge in gun violence throughout NYC since June, in a city already rocked by a pandemic virus and violent protests over police brutality. Week over week compared to 2019, the last of June into the first week of July saw an increase of more than 200 percent in shooting victims, jumping from 33 last year to 101 in 2020.

