Man Fatally Shot Outside Luxury Dream Hotel in NYC Following Dispute

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning outside a luxury hotel in New York City following a dispute, according to police.

The NYPD says two men got into an argument in front of the Dream Hotel on West 16th Street just before midnight. That's when a suspect shot the 25-year-old man, who has not been identified, in the torso. He was transported to Lennox Hill Hospital where he later died, police said.

The shooter fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police say the victim is in Brooklyn and it's not believed that he, or the suspect, were guests at the hotel.

No other information was immediately available.

