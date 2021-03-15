ronald defeo

‘Amityville Horror' Killer Dies in New York State Custody at 69

The former Amityville man was serving out a prison sentence at Sullivan Correctional Facility

Getty Images

Infamous "Amityville Horror" killer Ronald DeFeo died in a New York hospital last week of unknown causes at the age of 69.

State department of corrections officials confirmed his death on Monday, first reported by Newsday.

DeFeo died at Albany Medical Center on March 12; his cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner's office.

News

brian sicknick 3 hours ago

Two Men Arrested for Assault in Death Investigation of Slain Capitol Police Officer

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Wedding Parties Kick Off Big NY Reopening Week; CT to Open Vaccines to 45+ Age Group Early

The former Amityville man was serving out a prison sentence at Sullivan Correctional Facility for the murders of six family members in 1974.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DeFeo was 23 years old when he shot his parents, two sisters and two brother while they were sleeping in their Amityville home.

The Long Island home was later made famous in the 1979 film "The Amityville Horror."

Ronald DeFeo was 23 years old when he shot his parents, two sisters and two brother while they were sleeping in their Amityville home.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ronald defeoNew Yorkamityville horror
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us