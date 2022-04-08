American Dream Mall

American Dream Mall Reopens With Increased Security After Shooting

No arrests have been announced and a motive remains unclear

Shopping resumed at the American Dream Mall on Friday, following a shooting the night before that triggered a lockdown and significant police response.

The mall tweeted a statement confirming its doors were back open after "an isolated incident."

"The safety and security of our guests, tenants and team members continues to be our top priority. We will continue to have increased security and police presence throughout the property," the statement read.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, police rushed to East Rutherford for reports of a shooting inside the American Dream Mall, New Jersey State Police said.

A preliminary investigation by the department determined the shooting occurred on the second floor of the mall, NJSP announced Friday. In the hours immediately after the shooting, law enforcement sources had suggested the shooting had taken place in the mall's parking lot.

The investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been announced and a motive remains unclear.

NJSP said the 37-year-old male victim was being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.

Gov. Phil Murphy later tweeted that he has been briefed on the situation and advised the public to stay away from the area.

Thursday's incident is one of two shootings that occurred at a shopping mall in the region this week, and one of four this year.

A store at Roosevelt Field mall on Long Island was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired near a store and a parking garage. No injuries were reported.

