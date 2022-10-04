Saco

Girl, Boy Safe After Amber Alert in Maine; Mom in Custody in Mass., Police Say

By Asher Klein

Two children who'd went missing from Maine Monday night have been found safe, police say, and their mother was in custody in Massachusetts.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of this story below.

An Amber Alert was issued in Maine for a girl and boy allegedly taken by their mother.

Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken from a home in Saco, Maine, Monday by Alexandra Vincent, 27, according to the Maine State Police. They are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota RAV 4 with a Maine license plate styled for breast cancer and the identification L U L O U.

Alexandra Vincent
Handout
Alexandra Vincent
A Toyota RAV 4 that police are searching for along with two missing children from Saco, Maine, Aleeah and Vincent Patrock.
Handout
A Toyota RAV 4 that police are searching for along with two missing children from Saco, Maine, Aleeah and Vincent Patrock.

Police suspect they may have recently been in Newark, New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saco police at 207-287-4535.

Aleeah is 4 feet tall and 75 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Vincent is 3-foot-11 and 50 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. Their mother, Alexandra, is 5-foot-2 and 140 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

