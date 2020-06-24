Amber Alert

AMBER Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old NYC Boy Kidnapped by Older Brother

Ahsan Ali was abducted from 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday

What to Know

  • Ahsan Ali was abducted from 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday; authorities say they believe he may be in imminent danger
  • Police are looking for a white Toyota; they have identified the suspect as Mohsin Ali, 28, though his relationship to the boy is unclear
  • Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 15-year-old boy abducted near 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday. They say he was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe he's at risk of serious harm or even death.

The alert system described Ahsan Ali as "an unknown race male," about 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and T-shirt.

The NYPD is looking for a white 2009 Toyota Sienna SUV with New York license plate number JJX5315. The suspect, authorities said, is Mohsin Ali, 28. The NYPD identified Mohsin Ali as Ahsan Ali's brother.

Mohsin Ali was last seen in jeans and a dark shirt. He has tattoos on his arms and chest and has multiple recent cuts on his arms, authorities said.

Police are looking for Ahsan Ali, who was taken from 46th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

