Alleged gunman charged in death of 13-year-old shot near Brooklyn Children's Museum

What to Know A 21-year-old is facing a litany of charges, including murder, for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy who was walking home from a basketball game at Barclays Center on Feb. 29, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jared (Jah Woo) McCauley, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Wednesday on a 13-count indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the death of Troy Gill.

Sheik Koureichi, also 21 and of Brooklyn, was arraigned on the same indictment on July 29. Both defendants were ordered held without bail and to return to court on Friday.

A 21-year-old is facing a litany of charges, including murder, for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy who was walking home from a basketball game at Barclays Center on Feb. 29, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jared (Jah Woo) McCauley, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Wednesday on a 13-count indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the death of Troy Gill. Sheik Koureichi, also 21 and of Brooklyn, was arraigned on the same indictment on July 29. Both defendants were ordered held without bail and to return to court on Friday.

Gill was struck four times near the Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights, in the area of Bergen Street and New York Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. on his way home from a Nets game. He lived about two blocks from the scene.

Gill was allegedly shot by McCauley and Koureichi in a drive by shooting. The district attorney's office said he called his mother to tell her he had been shot.

After getting shot, he ran down Bergen Street to Brooklyn Avenue, where police said he eventually collapsed along the street between Bergen Street and St. Marks Avenue. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Gill was shot in the chest, back and twice in the right arm, according to police.

The District Attorney further said that shortly before 11 p.m., McCauley and Koureichi drove in a white Jeep to East New York where they allegedly shot the front door of a rival gang member who was purportedly a member of the Drench street gang.

McCauley and Koureichi were allegedly looking for rival gang members when they shot the boy. Both shootings that night, according to the district attorney, were payback for the kidnapping and beating earlier that day of McCauley, a rapper associated with the Woo gang.

McCauley was allegedly lured to the Bronx, forced into a car, beaten, stripped, and then forced out of the car, the district attorney said. That incident was recorded and posted to social media.

"As alleged, these defendants went on a revenge spree that took the life of a young boy," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "This type of senseless retaliatory gang violence is claiming too many lives, including children, and my office, along with the NYPD, is focused on solving each one of those shootings and holding those who commit them responsible. I commend everyone who worked on this complicated investigation and hope today’s indictment will bring a small measure of relief to Troy’s loved ones.”