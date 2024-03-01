shootings

13-year-old boy shot dead near Brooklyn Children's Museum

Thursday's shooting was the third deadly one in Crown Heights since Monday

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo

A 13-year-old boy walking home was shot dead in Brooklyn Thursday night, authorities say.

The boy was hit by multiple bullets near the Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights shortly before 11 p.m. He lived about two blocks from the scene.

The NYPD identified the boy Friday as Troy Gill.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gill was targeted or if he got caught in the crossfire. Authorities didn't provide a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

Thursday's shooting is the third deadly one in Crown Heights since Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-777-TIPS.

