All you need to know about Election Day 2023 in the tri-state, including early voting

On Nov. 7, voters in the tri-state area will head to the polls to cast their votes in various local elections that are taking place.

With this in mind, NBC New York/Telemundo 47 compiled a guide on what you need to know about Election Day 2023 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to see information for some of the elections that are taking place.

NEW YORK CITY ELECTIONS

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Last day registration application must be received by board of elections to be eligible to vote in general election: Saturday, Oct. 28

Last day to apply IN-PERSON for absentee ballot: Monday, Nov. 6

Last day to postmark ballot (must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov 14): Tuesday, Nov. 7

Last day to deliver ballot IN-PERSON to the local board of elections or to any poll site in your county: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Early voting for general election: Oct. 28 - Nov. 5

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7

WHO IS QUALIFIED TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN NEW YORK CITY?

In order to register to vote in New York City, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States (includes those persons born in Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands);

Be a New York City resident for at least 30 days;

Be 18 years old on or before Election Day;

Not be in prison for a felony conviction;

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere (outside New York City).

It is important to note that teenagers at least 16 years old and who would otherwise qualify to register to vote has the opportunity to preregister. Through this preregistration, they will automatically become registered once they turn 18 years old.

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

When will polls be open?

Election Day 2023 is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

However, early voting period kicks off on Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 5. Voters are required to vote at their assigned early voting site.

Where can I find what voting site is assigned to me?

Voters can visit the city's poll site locator to find your early voting or Election Day poll site.

Below you will find the dates and times for which polls will be open during the early voting period.

Saturday October 28, 2023 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Sunday October 29, 2023 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday October 30, 2023 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday October 31, 2023 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Wednesday November 1, 2023 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday November 2, 2023 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday November 3, 2023 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday November 4, 2023 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Sunday November 5, 2023 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

WHO IS RUNNING?

Civil court judges, city council members, and district attorney positions are up for grabs on this Election Day. To see a full list of candidates, click here.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

You can report a problem with a poll site or a poll worker. Problems that can be reported include, but are not limited to:

Poll sites that opened late or closed early;

Poll sites that aren’t accessible to voters with disabilities;

Long lines;

Lack of privacy;

Voting machine or ballot issues;

Poll workers who do not assist voters;

Poll workers who do not help to ensure elections are fair and impartial;

Poll workers who try to influence your vote.

These problems and others can be reported to the Board of Elections via the Vote Phone Bank, by calling (866) 868-3692.

OTHER LOCAL NEW YORK ELECTIONS

NASSAU COUNTY

WHO IS QUALIFIED TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN NASSAU COUNTY?

To register to vote in Nassau County, you must be a United States citizen, be 18 years old (although you can pre-register at 16 or 17 but will not be able to vote until you are 18), live in the county, city or village for at least 30 days before an election, not be serving a felony conviction, and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

If you are voting in Nassau County, keep in mind that early voting polling place between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. For in-person voting, a voter must go to their assigned polling place on Nov. 7 between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

WHO IS RUNNING?

County supervisors, county legislators, town clerks, mayors and judges are among some of the elections taking place throughout the county. Click here for a complete list.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

Voters in New York can file a complaint by clicking here.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

WHO IS QUALIFIED TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY?

To register to vote in Suffolk County, you must be a United States citizen, be 18 years old (although you can pre-register at 16 or 17 but will not be able to vote until you are 18), live in the county, city or village for at least 30 days before an election, not be serving a felony conviction, and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

Voters in Suffolk County may opt for early voting, which take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5. Voters may vote at any of the 27 early voting locations in the county. For a list of Early Voting Poll locations and times, click here. A voter may also go in-person on Election Day to their designated polling location. Polls will be open on that day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHO IS RUNNING?

County supervisors, county legislators, and town clerks are among some of the elections taking place throughout the county. For a complete list, click here.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

Voters in New York can file a complaint by clicking here.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

Westchester County registered voters are eligible to cast an early voting ballot. The early voting period runs from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5.Registered voters will be able to cast their ballot at any of the 24 designated early voting locations. For the complete list, click here.

However, if you prefer to vote in-person Election Day, a voter must go to their assigned polling place on Nov. 7 between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.

WHO IS RUNNING?

There are varios local elections for mayor, including for New Rochelle, Yonkers and Mount Vernon. County judge, county legislators and local council members seats are also up for grabs. Check with your local town clerk for more information on your city or town.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

Voters in New York can file a complaint by clicking here.

ROCKLAND COUNTY

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

There are important deadlines for this general election, including:

The deadine to register for the 2023 General Election: Oct. 28 ;

; The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections: Nov. 6 ;

; The deadline to postmark/mail your absentee ballot: Nov. 7

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

Registered voters in Rockland County are eligible to cast an early voting ballot. The early voting period runs from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5. Registered voters will be able to cast their ballot at any of the seven designated early voting locations. For the complete list, click here.

However, if you prefer to vote in-person Election Day, a voter must go to their assigned polling place on Nov. 7 between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

WHO IS RUNNING?

Town clerks, sheriff, district judge, and council members are some of the local seats up for grabs in various towns. Click here for more information.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

Voters in New York can file a complaint by clicking here.

NEW JERSEY

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

The deadline to register to vote for New Jerseyans has already passed (Oct. 17). However, there are still a number of deadlines that are important to keep in mind:

Deadline to request mail ballot: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (if by mail), or by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 (if in person to county clerk);

Deadline to return mail ballot: Postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Early voting for general election: Oct. 28 - Nov. 5

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7

WHO IS QUALIFIED TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN NEW JERSEY?

In order to qualify to register to vote in New Jersey, a person must be:

A United States citizen;

At least 17 years old (although they will not be able to vote until they turn 18);

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election;

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration for a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

Additionally, it is important to note that the registrant must also complete a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form upon registration.

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

When will the polls be open on Election Day for in-person voting?

Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities.

When will the polls be open for early voting?

Additionally, early voting will kick off Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 5. When it comes to early voting locations, they will be open from at least 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from at least 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

It is important to note that a vote-by-mail ballot CANNOT be returned to your in-person early voting poll location or an Election Day poll location.

For more information on your polling place, go to the polling locations page on the vote.nj.gov website.

What are ballot drop boxes?

Additionally, voters using mail-in ballots have the option of dropping them off at a ballot drop box. Voters can drop their ballots in these secure, locked structures from they time they receive the ballots in the mail up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The boxes are under surveillance and are available 24 hours a day.

There are at least 10 drop boxes in each county.

The location of these dop boxes can be found on the New Jersey Voter Information Portal.

WHO IS RUNNING?

In the Garden State, there are various candidates vying for state legislature seats. Here’s a full list of state Senate candidates and candidates running for General Assembly.

Additionally, a number of county commissioners and clerks are up for election as well. For more information about hyperlocal municipal election, including Board of Education and city/town council members, you can click here to reach out to your local County Election Office.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

To report a potential election crime or incident of voter fraud, call 1-877-NJ-VOTER.

CONNECTICUT

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

If you are a voter who resides in Connecticut, there are a couple of important deadlines you should keep an eye out for:

Mail-in registration paperwork must be either received in-person by the registrars or postmarked by: Oct. 31 ;

; The final day to get an absentee ballot in person at your local town clerk's office: Nov. 6

WHO IS QUALIFIED TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN CONNECTICUT?

In order to qualify to vote in Connecticut, you must:

Be at least 17 years old, turning 18 on or before Election Day;

Be a United States citizen living in Connecticut;

Have completed confinement if convicted of a felony.

VOTING IN GENERAL ELECTION

When will the polls be open on Election Day for in-person voting?

For an election or primary, polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters in lin at the polls by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

However, voters should check with your town clerk for the hours of voting on a referendum, since they are different from town to town.

Where do you vote?

Voters can look up their registration and polling place locator, by clicking here.

WHO IS RUNNING?

Election Day in Connecticut includes mayoral races in many of the state’s largest cities, including New Haven, Bristol and Hartford, among many others.

HOW CAN I REPORT POLL SITE PROBLEMS AND OTHER ISSUES?

Voters encountering issues on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline by calling 1-866-733-2463 or by email at elections@ct.gov.