High Anxiety: All Eyes on NYC Clusters as Final Wave of Students Hits Schools Thursday

What to Know The final wave of New York City public school students who opted for partial in-person learning return to physical classrooms Thursday; they were delayed as part of a strategic staggered return citywide

New York City is the only major U.S. school district to have such an influx -- about a half-million kids -- return in person at this point; burgeoning clusters in 10 ZIP codes have sparked new public anxiety

The city and state are both working to aggressively contain clusters in Brooklyn and Queens along with some in Rockland and Orange counties, which account for 25% of state cases the last two weeks

America's largest public school district is rolling out ambitious plans to test students and staff for COVID-19 in a bid to help keep school buildings safely open amid an alarming increase in infection rates in multiple ZIP codes that some officials fear could have New York on the precipice of a fresh full-on outbreak.

Non-essential businesses could also find themselves at the center of the re-closure debate again, officials have warned, if the clusters aren't controlled.

The latest increase has stoked new tension across those clusters areas and New York City as a hole as the final wave of its more than 1 million students return to brick-and-mortar classrooms for the first time in more than a half year Thursday. The city is set to begin testing up to 20 percent of students and staff in every building monthly Thursday as well, part of an overall strategy to identify cases early, launch contact tracing and isolate individuals as needed to avoid spread.

The city's largest teachers' union has once again but the city on notice, warning up to 80 public schools in and around the affected ZIP codes could once again be closed if the numbers continue to rise. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the situation does not yet warrant re-closure of public schools, but he's monitoring it closely.

Less than a dozen ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens have accounted for roughly 25 percent of the city's new daily cases over the last two weeks, despite representing a much lower percentage of the population. But many of the affected areas are heavily Orthodox communities, which often use their own private schools, yeshivas, or daycares and interface less with public schools.

"We have a very unusual situation here where we have an uptick in a discrete set of ZIP codes and we are not seeing an interconnection to our public school system," de Blasio said Wednesday. "We will watch it very carefully, daily, hourly. And if at any point we determine we need to close an individual school or any number of schools in that area, we will."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The clusters have begun to slowly affect the city's daily and seven-day rolling infection rates, though both numbers remain comparatively below the numbers seen by other major cities across the country. Overall hospitalizations and daily COVID case averages are rising as well. If the rolling seven-day positivity rate hits 3 percent, de Blasio has said public schools citywide will be closed again.

If a school reports a single case in a classroom, that classroom will immediately move remote for two weeks as contact tracers assess exposure risk. If two cases in separate classes are confirmed and tracers don't immediately find a clear link, the entire school could move remote for at least two weeks, maybe longer.

COVID-19 at New York City Public Schools

🔴 A red dot indicates a building that has been closed

🔵 A blue dot indicates one or more classrooms in a building that has been closed

🔘 A grey dot indicates a member of the school community has tested positive but the school community was not exposed

The city has taken aggressive action over the last two weeks to try to contain the clusters, which have drawn the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well. Ten Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes are now part of 20 hotspot ZIP codes across the state that together are averaging an infection rate of 5.5 percent — more than five times the statewide average, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Initially, the city's hotspot ZIP codes held around six. Then it grew. By Wednesday night, a 10th ZIP code was added (Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest (3.08% positivity rate). Four of the other nine ZIP codes saw noticeable increases in positivity rates between Monday and Wednesday, though the clusters outside the city, in Rockland and Orange counties, are seeing significantly higher positivity rates.

The 20 ZIP codes have yet to significantly affect the state's overall infection rate, which remains at 1 percent on a seven-day rolling average. But hospitalizations are ticking up statewide, climbing back above 600, a 50 percent jump since the start of the season, Cuomo has said. Sadly, more deaths could follow -- tragedy the hardest-hit state in the nation can least afford to experience all over again.

Cuomo on Wednesday blamed local governments' "incompetence" for burgeoning COVID clusters, saying they're a product of lacking enforcement. He issued a stern warning to local officials: "Either you do the job or people will die."

"We know how to contain the infection rate. We're just not doing it with these clusters," the governor said in a telebriefing with reporters. "This kind of incompetent activity will cost lives. I'm not going to let it happen."

Almost a quarter of yesterday's positive cases were from just 20 hotspot ZIP codes.



We are targeting these clusters immediately to prevent community spread.



If you live in one of these ZIP codes, treat this seriously.



Wear a mask. Wash your hands often. Get tested. pic.twitter.com/zjuARaorfB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 30, 2020

At this point, the governor describes the problem as a "cluster problem," albeit the largest one he said the state has had to address since the one in New Rochelle in March, which marked the first "superspreader event" in New York for COVID-19.

Cuomo said he spoke about mask compliance with Orthodox leaders in various hotspot areas, as the city says it has done. Mask compliance is one of the most critical tools in the arsenal for slowing spread and saving lives, officials say. It becomes only more critical as more people regain some semblance of daily activity outside their home, with more businesses reopening, more children returning to school in person and indoor dining resuming in the city this week.

There were indications of progress on the compliance part in some neighborhoods Wednesday. Jewish leaders in Borough Park were gearing up to hand out 400,000 masks in their area. In Forest Hills, mask compliance was near 100 percent at a kosher food pantry that has been handing out 1,000 meals per week amid the pandemic. In Rockland County, several yeshivas put out a new order saying children should not be seen without masks.