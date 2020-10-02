NYC Hotspots Grow to 11, Account for 30% of New Cases Citywide; Health Chief Issues New Order

What to Know The city added yet an 11th ZIP code to its burgeoning cluster problem; those account for about 30% of citywide cases the last two weeks despite representing less than 9% of the population

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for those ZIP codes is up to 6.43%, while that overall metric for the city is 1.52%, a notable increase as of late; statewide, 20 ZIP codes are areas of concern

New Jersey is combatting some new increases of its own; President Trump, who visited the state this week, has tested positive, along with the first lady, he announced on Twitter early Friday

New York City health officials added yet another ZIP code to the burgeoning cluster situation in Brooklyn and Queens late Thursday, bringing its current number of hotspot ZIP codes to 11 and identifying four separate clusters.

Those 11 ZIP codes, plus another 10 outside the city, mainly in Rockland and Orange counties, are driving a slow increase in the state's overall positivity and hospitalization rate as well as within the five boroughs -- to a degree that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned could require new tough restrictions to curb.

The city's health department issued a new commissioner's order Thursday giving agencies the power to issue shutdown orders to businesses for repeat non-compliance with state and local COVID health and safety guidelines. Despite warning for a week he may drop new mandates, Mayor Bill de Blasio has yet to implement severe new measures in the hotspot areas. He has said he is focused on outreach and supply distribution, though won't hesitate to take stronger actions if the data demands it. That might come sooner rather than later.

New COVID cases in the city's 11 hotspot ZIP codes are outpacing citywide positivity average 3.4 times over the past two weeks, health officials said. One in Far Rockaway, the Edgemere/Far Rockaway cluster, is seeing a case growth rate 4.17 times the citywide average, while all but two of the 11 clusters saw day-over-day growth yet again, based on the city's latest data released Thursday.

They now account for about 30 percent of all new cases citywide over the last two weeks despite representing less than 9 percent of the city's population. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for those ZIP codes is up to 6.43 percent, while that overall metric for the city is 1.52 percent, a notable increase as of late.

On Thursday, Cuomo said the 20 (now 21, as of Friday) hotspot ZIP codes statewide were averaging a 6.5 percent positivity rate, a full percentage point increase overnight. They accounted for 26 percent of all statewide cases the prior day, despite representing just 6 percent of New York's total population, he added.

The 21 ZIP codes are driving a slow uptick in the state's daily infection rate, which hit 1.3 Thursday. Prior to the clusters, it had a 38-day stretch below 1 percent, though the seven-day rolling average is still around that number. Hospitalizations are also ticking up statewide, climbing back above 600, a 50 percent jump in recent weeks, Cuomo has said. Sadly, more deaths could follow -- tragedy the hardest-hit state in America can least afford to endure, to any degree, again.

26% of all positive cases yesterday were from only 20 hotspot ZIP codes.



We will focus on testing and compliance efforts in these areas.



If you live in one of these ZIP codes, treat this seriously.



Wear a mask. Wash your hands often. Get tested. Don't attend large gatherings. pic.twitter.com/YErF1QCV7Z — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 1, 2020

The clusters outside the city, in Rockland and Orange counties, are seeing significantly higher positivity rates but are testing tens of thousands of fewer people each day, so the sample size is much smaller. There has also been a smaller uptick in Westchester County's New Rochelle, home to the first hotspot on the East Coast back in March and what would become the first "superspreader event" for New York state, Cuomo has said.

In New Jersey, there is also growing concern regarding a spike, though that appears to be limited to a single county at this point. Ocean County's largest city, Lakewood, had 27 percent positivity. Cases are soaring in that city's Orthodox community, as they have soared in New York's Orthodox communities, although synagogues and schuls have started posting signs about wearing masks and getting tested. Locals say compliance has improved. The state also said it will be sending three mobile units down next week to conduct thousands of tests.

President Donald Trump, who visited New Jersey this week, tested positive for the coronavirus along with the first lady, he announced on Twitter early Friday. Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed late Thursday that senior aide Hope Hicks had been diagnosed with the virus.