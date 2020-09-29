New York Battles Soaring Infection Rates Locally Amid U.S. Upticks; Quarantine List Due for Update

What to Know The COVID-19 clusters identified in Brooklyn and Queens have grown 3.7x times the citywide average over the past 14 days; the problem ZIP codes make up 25% of new cases, but just 7 percent of NYC's population

Officials had set a Monday evening deadline for progress, but the situation has only worsened; more ZIP codes are now on the watchlist; intense enforcement and outreach efforts are underway by city and state

Orange and Rockland counties are experiencing significant upticks as well, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday; one ZIP code in Rockland had a 30 percent positivity rate Monday as the state's overall rate ticked up to 1.5%

The overall number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York City is ticking up, as officials fight to combat soaring infection rates in certain neighborhoods in recent weeks that threaten to evolve into more widespread transmission.

At the same time, COVID cases continue to rise at concerning rates nationally and globally, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue a new quarantine order on international travel Monday. He is expected to update the restricted U.S. states list Tuesday. Currently, the number of U.S. states and territories from which travelers arriving to the tri-state area must quarantine for 14 days stands at 35.

As of Tuesday, those areas are Arizona, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin

Some ZIP codes in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland County and Orange County are seeing higher infection rates than the areas on the tri-state quarantine list. Ten ZIP codes account for 25 percent of the state's recent daily COVID numbers.

In Rockland County, ZIP code 10977 had a 30 percent positivity rate, 10952 had a 25 percent positivity rate, Orange County's 10950 (22 percent), Brooklyn's 11219 (17 percent), 11210 (11 percent), 11204 (9 percent), 11230 (9 percent) and Queens' 11367 (6 percent). Statewide, New York's infection rate stood at 1.5 percent Monday, a comparatively low rate but one markedly higher than the below-1 percent stretch the state enjoyed for nearly 40 straight days.

New York City's infection rate was 1.6 percent Monday, again a low number compared with numbers from other major cities as late but high by its own recent standards. Brooklyn hit a borough-high 2.6 percent infection rate Monday, while Queens' ticked up to 2.6 percent.

Cuomo said he would launch targeted outreach and supply rapid testing machines to the most affected ZIP codes and urged local officials to heavily step up enforcement on mask, social distancing and business compliance, among other measures. New York City health officials have also redoubled their efforts.

New York City health officials had warned new shutdowns may be implemented in the affected areas as early as Tuesday without improvement by Monday evening, including potentially the re-closure of non-essential businesses and private schools. No improvement came, the situation only worsened-- but the city has yet to announce new restrictions in the affected neighborhoods. It is working right now to distribute face coverings, hand sanitizer and key educational messages.

The New York City clusters have grown from six neighborhoods with more than 3 percent positivity to nine neighborhoods in recent weeks, outpacing the citywide average by 3.7 times over 14 days. As many as half a million students could be in school in person at some point this week for the first time since March, further tightening nerves as officials struggle to control the recent neighborhood spikes.

Indoor dining is also set to return Thursday in New York City at 25 percent capacity; the mayor hasn't said if he'd continue another postponement.

Officials have said public schools will be re-closed if the citywide percent of positivity tests hits 3 percent over a seven-day rolling average. Certain private schools and daycares in the affected ZIP codes have already been put on notice, and the city said it will be reaching out to all non-public schools about new guidelines. The city will be deploying 11 mobile testing units to the areas with the increased COVID rates, with a focus on the areas above while tripling the capacity of the express testing sites in Crown Heights and Fort Greene.

Here's the list of the most worrisome areas in NYC and their positivity rates as of the Department of Health's latest update Monday:

Gravesend/Homecrest (6.72%)

Midwood (5.53%),

Kew Gardens (3.61%t)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.98 percent),

Borough Park (5.26%),

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (5.15%),

Sheepshead Bay (4.05%),

Flatlands/Midwood (4.08%)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (3.04%)

Other areas that are being watched closely also include:

Rego Park (2.49%)

Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.50%)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.63%)

The state reported an unusual number of positive tests in an area north of Binghamton in New York's Southern Tier, a region Cuomo has warned is seeing clusters stemming from a Steuben County nursing home, a church gathering in Chemung County and a pub in Broome County.

The latest concerns come as the U.S. coronavirus death toll has well topped 200,000 and the global toll surpassed a grim 1 million milestone on Monday. Nationally, the U.S. has more than 7 million confirmed COVID cases, more than any other country in the world.