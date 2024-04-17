Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and Horizon flights face delays following nationwide ground stop over system upgrade

Alaska Airlines said it was able to lift the ground stop and release flights around 11:30 am Eastern time, but passengers should expect residual delays through Wednesday

By Brad Luck

Alaska Airlines flights will face delays throughout Wednesday after the company earlier requested a ground stop nationwide due to technical issues, the airline said.

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance," the airline told NBC News.

The FAA said the airline asked for a nationwide ground stop, which started around 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. The airline later said it was able to mitigate the issue and start releasing flights at 11:30 a.m.

Horizon Air flights were also impacted.

The airline was encouraging passengers to check its website before heading to the airport and said residual delays would continue throughout the day.

Alaska Airlines flies out of JFK and Newark airports.

In a reply on X to a concerned passenger, the Alaska Airlines account responded, "Oh, no flights are not cancelled, but they might be delayed."

