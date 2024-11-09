Air quality forecast: Smoke from wildfires in NY, NJ causes health advisory

Air quality in the New York City metro area continues to decline as smoke from wildfires in New Jersey and New York lingers in the air.

A health advisory is in effect in New Jersey for unhealthy air quality. Parts of Bergen, Passaic and Essex counties are under a Level Red air quality listed as "unhealthy." Unhealthy levels mean the AQI is between 151 to 200 when "some members of the general public "may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

New York City and Westchester and Rockland counties in New York are under an air quality alert until 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

State officials warn the air quality index (AQI) is forecast to reach Level Orange, or an AQI between 101-150, which means unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups could include older adults over 65 or children younger than 14, pregnant individuals, outdoor workers, and those with medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or respiratory issues such as asthma, according to the air quality alert. For healthy people, the risk of health impacts from outdoor activities remains low.

The @NYSDEC has placed New York City, Rockland, and Westchester in an Air Quality Alert until 11 pm tonight. This is due to particulate matter as a result of wildfires in N NJ. The AQI is unhealthy for sensitive groups. For more, head to https://t.co/AXsHYkkiqM pic.twitter.com/38uOfk8tfQ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 9, 2024

The @NYSDEC has placed New York City, Rockland, and Westchester in an Air Quality Alert until 11 pm tonight. This is due to particulate matter as a result of wildfires in N NJ. The AQI is unhealthy for sensitive groups. For more, head to https://t.co/AXsHYkkiqM pic.twitter.com/38uOfk8tfQ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 9, 2024

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

At least five wildfires are actively burning across New Jersey Saturday morning as gusty winds, dry brush and low humidity provide fueling conditions for fire activity.

The newest wildfire in New Jersey is the "Cannonball 3 Wildfire" burning in Pompton Lakes in Passaic County. The fire is 100 acres and zero-percent contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The air quality is expected to remain through the current levels for much of the day but could improve overnight. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday with more expected on Thursday.