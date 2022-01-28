Accused Teenage Bronx Cop Shooter Released on Bond

The teenager accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx earlier this month, while already on probation on another gun charge, has been released from custody on bond.

The suspect, 16, is accused of shooting a cop in the leg during a scuffle on Jan. 18; the officer was treated and released within hours.

Mayor Eric Adams, at a news conference after the shooting, said the suspect had been arrested on weapons charges at just 14 years old and had been placed on probation on a gun charge just last month.

But court records indicate the teen was released Thursday.

Police unions had previously blasted the judge for even setting bail in the case, accusing him of "putting cops and New Yorkers in danger." The Police Benevolent Association, which represents uniformed cops, doubled down after the alleged shooter got out.

“If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release," union president Pat Lynch said in a statement.

News of his release comes just hours before the funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed just three days after the alleged Bronx assault. Rivera's partner Wilbert Mora, killed in the same incident, will have his funeral next Wednesday.

This is a developing story.