‘A Lot of People With Mental Illness': NYPD Acknowledges UWS Homeless Spike

Advocacy groups say neighborhoods like the Upper West Side are being swamped with an influx of homeless people relocated by the city - and even the NYPD is now acknowledging that more is needed than just citing people for low-level offenses on the streets.

"Your eyes do not deceive you ... if you take a ride up there you see a number of individuals, homeless individuals on the streets, there is no disputing that," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY1 in a Monday morning interview. "We have no role in where homeless are placed but we're certainly dealing with the aftermath now."

Approximately 13,000 homeless adults are living in rooms in dozens of hotels across the city, taken to those locations in an effort to keep shelters safe and socially distanced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But groups like Upper West Siders for Safer Streets have been collecting accounts and pictures of things like people apparently passed out on sidewalks, slumped over near restaurant tents — even some with hands down their pants, apparently committing lewd acts.

"People are upset and people want to maintain a perceived quality of life and I sympathize with them," Shea said.

But the bigger problem, he noted, was that many of the homeless in the neighborhood need mental health services that they may not be getting.

"If you take a walk around there, and I have, you're going to see a lot of people with mental illness, and the answer is much more complicated than writing summonses to individuals that sometimes quite frankly I don't think they even realize they're getting a summons," the commissioner said. "This is a bigger issue ... this is much beyond the police."

Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration has said the hotels on the Upper West Side (and throughout the five boroughs) are offering services. At the Lucerne Hotel, on West 79th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, a nonprofit called Project Renewal says it has 50 staff offering counseling, medical and recreation services.